Panchyat elections: Over 7 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Ratlam district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 7,31,183 voters will exercise their franchise in the ensuing three-tier Panchayat elections in the district including 3,62,910 female voters. According to official information, Ratlam district has 124 Janpad Panchayats and 419 village panchayats having 7110 wards. There will be a total of 1,320 polling booths in the district for the panchayat elections.

According to the polling schedule, polling will be held in the first phase in the Alot development bloc on June 25, in the second phase polling will be held in Sailana and Bajna development blocs on July 1 while in the third phase polling will be held Ratlam, Jaora and Piploda development blocs on July 8. The code of conduct has become effective in the district from May 27.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons today district collector Narendra Suryavanshi informed that the code of conduct will remain effective till July 15 in the district. voters can exercise their franchise from 7 AM to 3 PM and nomination papers will be accepted offline. A total of 79 most sensitive and 168 sensitive polling booths have been identified. SP Abhishek Tiwari said that all possible security measures will be taken during the Panchayat polls. He said that special security attention will be given to sensitive polling booths.

