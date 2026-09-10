Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies Must Generate Own Revenue Instead Of Relying On Govt Grants, Says Finance Panel Chief In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sixth State Finance Commission Chairman Jaybhan Singh Pavaiya said Panchayats and urban local bodies should develop their own revenue sources instead of relying solely on Central and State government grants to become financially self-reliant.

Pavaiya, addressing a divisional-level meeting at the Commissioner's office during his Indore visit on Wednesday, said the Commission's recommendations would be based on the actual needs and ground-level experiences of local bodies.

Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar, Commission Member KK Singh, Collector Shivam Verma, Commission Member Secretary Virendra Kumar and senior officials attended the meeting.

Pavaiya sought details on the problems, requirements and achievements of local bodies and discussed measures to improve their financial health and operational efficiency. MP Shankar Lalwani and Minister Tulsi Silawat also offered suggestions.

Pavaiya said innovations in sanitation, waste management, environmental conservation and other local responsibilities should be encouraged.

Citing Indore's waste disposal, resource recovery and tax collection initiatives, he said such measures could boost local bodies' income and help make them self-reliant.

Verma proposed a vote of thanks.