Panchayat polls: Heavy rush for filing nominations on last day in Jaora; know more about other districts…

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A huge rush was witnessed on the last day of filing nominations for panchayat elections at various centres on Monday. Several people had started gathering at nomination centres early morning as long queues were expected. The process went on very late till 1 am on Tuesday.

A heavy rush of candidates was witnessed especially at Hatpipliya Cluster centre. The civic body had issued tokens and allotted time to each candidate as a large number of candidates turned up on the last day of nominations. Visitors at the Tehsil office claimed that they faced difficulties as the centre lacks enough drinking water and food facilities.

A whopping 1,547 nominations were filed in the 68 gram panchayats for 394 posts of sarpanch and 1,199 posts of panch. Usually, a nomination is received only till 3 pm. However, seeing the huge rush, the officers decided to extend the time.

SDM Himanshu Prajapati said that a heavy rush was seen at centres, and necessary arrangements including drinking water were made. The election branch in-charge Ishwarlal Rathore said that the process of nomination continued till late at night in Mandvi, Hatpipalya and Tehsil cluster centres. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 10.

Sardarpur: 637 nominations received for 96 sarpanchs in Sardarpur tehsil

The nomination papers of panch, sarpanch, and janpad members of the three-tier Panchayat election 2022 were reviewed on Tuesday.

According to information, as many as 637 nominations were received for the post of 96 sarpanchs in as many gram panchayats of Sardarpur tehsil.

Out of these 637 nominations, one application was cancelled due to the lower age of the nominee from Bimarorgram panchayat. Besides, for the post of 1,415 panch of 95 Gram Panchayats, as many as 2,326 nominations were submitted.

During the review work of nomination papers, 11 objections were received. The objections were cancelled on the spot. A total of 151 nominations were received for 25 district member areas.

Now everyone is waiting for June 10 to see how many people withdraw nomination papers. After this, the picture of Panchayat elections will be clear as to how many candidates are in the fray for which election.

169 nominations received in Garoth

A total of 169 nominations for the post of Janpad panchayat members were received at the tehsil office till Monday.

Eighteen cluster centres were established to distribute nomination papers for the post of panch and sarpanch across 100 village panchayats. The process of receiving nomination papers started on May 30.

On the last date to file nominations on Monday, candidates presented nominations to returning officer Narayan Nanded, tehsildar Savita Rathore, naib Tehsildar Shamgarh Pratiksha Bhavar and nodal officer Bhagwan Singh Chauhan.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 7. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 10. Allotment of election symbols will also take place on the same day. The election results for panch-sarpanch and janpad panchayat members will be declared on July 14.

