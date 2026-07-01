Panchayat Bhawan Sets Water Conservation Example In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A rooftop rainwater harvesting system was constructed on the Panchayat building in Chudeli Gram Panchayat under Rama District Panchayat to promote water conservation and groundwater enrichment.

The project, built at a cost of approximately Rs 31,000 from the 15th Finance Commission, has emerged as an exemplary initiative in water conservation.

Officials began the project on October 2, 2024. Under the system, pipes scientifically channel rainwater collected on the Panchayat building's roof to a filter chamber, from where it is released safely into the ground for groundwater recharge.

The system ensures effective rainwater use and has fostered a positive local environment for water conservation.

The rooftop harvesting system has successfully prevented rainwater runoff, reduced waterlogging within the Panchayat Bhawan complex and helped conserve and enhance groundwater levels in surrounding areas.

Officials say the initiative marks an important step toward sustainable water resource management and environmental protection.

The Chudeli Gram Panchayat model has thus become an inspiring example in water conservation, contributing to the State Government's Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan and strengthening public participation.