Pan Masala Tax Evasion: Gutkha baron gets bail

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted bail to pan masala baron Kishore Wadhwani in alleged GST evasion case.

The petitioner advocate said that the court rejected prosecution objection on the bail application and allowed bail to Wadhwani on a personal bond Rs 10 lakh.

The court directed the petitioner to submit their passports, if any, before the trial court and shall not leave India without prior permission of the HC.

The petitioners were also directed to co-operate with the trial and shall not seek unnecessary adjournments on frivolous grounds to protract the trial.

Department of Revenue Intelligence and Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence had conducted raids in last week of May and June and found unaccounted raw material of Pan Masala on which evasion of crores of rupees was done. It led to the arrest of some persons involved pan masala syndicate including Wadhwani.