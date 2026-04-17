Ozone Therapy In Focus At International Orthopaedic Conference Held In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): New-age treatment techniques, including ozone therapy and minimally invasive procedures, were highlighted at the 5th International Orthopaedic Conference held on Saturday.

The three-day event has brought together around 350 delegates and 42 experts from India and abroad.

Speaking at the conference, Mumbai-based specialist Dr Prasanna Shah said ozone therapy can help treat conditions such as arthritis and avascular necrosis (AVN) without the need for joint replacement.

He said ozone has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties, which improve oxygen supply to tissues and accelerate healing. It is also useful in managing diabetic foot ulcers and reducing the risk of amputation.

Organising secretary Dr Arvind Verma Jangid said the conference theme, Learn Today, Implement Tomorrow, focuses on practical learning through workshops and hands-on training on bone models.

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Experts such as Dr Mario Miroz and Dr Dipendra Gurung demonstrated advanced techniques to treat fractures without open surgery. Senior surgeon Dr D K Taneja also shared insights on maintaining long-term health, highlighting the importance of innovation in modern orthopaedic care.