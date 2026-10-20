Own A Home In Indore Starting ₹14.64 Lakh! IDA Offers Nearly 600 Affordable Flats

Own A Home In Indore From ₹14.64 Lakh! IDA Offers Nearly 600 Affordable Flats | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) plans to expand affordable housing options by developing smaller plots and budget-friendly flats for low- and middle-income families. The authority is also exploring housing options for families affected by road development projects.

As part of the initiative, around 600 flats in Gulmohar and Amaltas multi-storey residential buildings under Scheme 136 have been made available for sale. These flats are expected to provide affordable options amid the city's high residential property costs.

The Gulmohar project has 108 single-bedroom flats, each measuring around 662.70 square feet, with prices starting at Rs 14.64 lakh. The Amaltas buildings offer 491 single-bedroom flats measuring between 536.70 and 568 square feet, priced from Rs 15.09 lakh to Rs 15.95 lakh.

The authority also plans to develop smaller plots measuring 500, 600, 800 and 1,000 square feet under new town planning schemes. Affordable flats are also proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The proposal aims to provide housing alternatives to families affected by upcoming road development projects. Eligible families could be accommodated in these affordable units, subject to applicable provisions and arrangements.

The focus on smaller plots and budget housing aims to address demand from people who find larger plots and conventional housing projects financially difficult to afford.

Decision on IDA Schemes 171 and 77 still pending

The future of IDA Schemes 171 and 77 remains uncertain, with the state government expected to make a final decision. The IDA board meeting has been postponed following the transfer of its CEO. A new meeting date is expected after Dussehra.