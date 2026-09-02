Overflowing Sewage At Ujjain’s Charak Hospital Raises Infection Risk, Mosquito Breeding Concerns | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Dirty water is spreading across the premises of Government Charak Bhavan Hospital after a sewage chamber overflowed.

Water emerging from the chamber near the emergency entrance is reaching other parts of the hospital complex, while stagnant water in the drains is creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

With a large number of patients and their attendants visiting the hospital every day, the accumulated waste and water-logging pose a potential risk of infection.

The sewage chamber near the emergency entrance is filled with waste, causing contaminated water to spill into other parts of the premises.

Water has also accumulated in the drains across the hospital complex, encouraging mosquito breeding. A large number of patients and their relatives visit the hospital every day for treatment.

Under such circumstances, the presence of waste and mosquitoes has raised concerns over the risk of infections. Several walls of Charak Bhavan bear visible stains caused by 'gutkha' and tobacco spitting.

Cleaning staff said they carry out regular cleaning, but patients and their attendants frequently spit on the walls, causing the premises to become dirty again.

Charak Bhavan resident medical officer (RMO) Dr Chinmay Chincholikar said the water level in the chamber has gradually started decreasing after the sewage connection was linked.

He added that the hospital is monitoring tobacco consumption and spitting on the premises. Security personnel have been instructed to take action against violators and Rs 200 fines are being issued to those found breaching the rules.