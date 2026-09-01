Indore Food Safety Crackdown: Licences Of Headly Pizza, BigBasket & Social Suspended | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Monday suspended the food licences of three establishments after they failed to make the required improvements despite notices issued earlier.

According to officials, after finding several shortcomings related to food safety standards, the establishments were issued improvement notices under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, asking them to correct the deficiencies within the given time.

Officials said that even after the deadline, the three establishments failed to submit satisfactory replies to the notices. The required improvements were also not found to have been properly implemented.

Following this, Madhav Prasad Hasani, Licensing Authority and Designated Officer of the Food and Drug Administration, issued orders to suspend their food licences under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011.

The establishments whose licences have been suspended are Shri Harikrishna Group (Headly Pizza) at Gemini Mall in Scheme No. 54; Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (BigBasket), Scheme No. 54; and Social Indore LLP (Social Ring Road) at C-21 Business Park, opposite Radisson Blu Hotel on MR-10.

The three establishments have been directed to immediately remove all perishable food items from their premises and stop food-related business operations.

Operating during the suspension period will be considered a violation of food safety laws and may lead to further legal action.