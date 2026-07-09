Over 80 School Buildings Found Unsafe In Bhikangaon

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Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): More than 80 government primary schools in the Bhikangaon development block have been identified as having weak or dilapidated roofs, posing a serious risk to hundreds of students during the monsoon.

According to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a proposal seeking funds for repairs has already been sent to Bhopal. The issue gained urgency after a video showing the damaged roof of Bhatalpura Middle School went viral on social media, prompting the administration to act.

Sub-engineer Hari Agrawal said more than 80 schools, including those in Vesta Faliya Kajhar, Ajangaon, Lalli, Segadiya Faliya, Pitha, Uthkheda and Malsingh, require urgent repairs. He said restoration work will be taken up in phases after the state government approves the proposal.

Following the viral video, SDM Lokesh Chhapre, accompanied by BEO Dinesh Patel and education department officials, inspected Bhatalpura Middle School on Thursday. Officials found all six classrooms in a deteriorated condition, with damaged plaster and leaking roofs.

The SDM directed officials to begin repair work immediately. Keeping students' safety in mind, authorities closed the school for three days to facilitate repairs and prevent any untoward incident during the ongoing rainy season.