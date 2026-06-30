Over 7,300 Dog Bite Cases In 3 Months Spark Concern In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The stray dog menace continues to pose a serious public safety concern in Dhar district, with more than 7,300 dog bite cases reported over the past three months.

Residents have urged the municipal council and district administration to intensify measures to control the growing population of stray dogs.

The issue gained attention after a three-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stray dog attack in Bangla Billod village of Nalcha development block.

She was referred to Indore for advanced treatment. Despite the incident, residents claim no large-scale action has been taken to address the problem.

According to official figures, 2,049 dog bite cases were reported in March 2026, 2,207 in April and 3,096 in May, taking the three-month total to 7,352.

Residents said packs of stray dogs continue to roam residential colonies, wards and major roads, creating fear among schoolchildren, women, elderly people and commuters.

They alleged that repeated complaints have failed to prompt an effective campaign to capture stray dogs or speed up sterilisation and vaccination programmes.

Doctors at district hospitals said dog bite victims should receive anti-rabies vaccination without delay, warning that negligence could prove fatal.

Residents have demanded regular monitoring in vulnerable areas and a sustained campaign to capture stray dogs, expand sterilisation and vaccination drives, and prevent further attacks.