Over 70 Patients Escape De-Addiction Centre Indore After Youth Found Dead In Washroom |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped a private de-addiction centre in Indore after a 23-year-old patient was found hanging inside a washroom on Saturday afternoon. The incident triggered chaos, prompting more than 70 patients to break the main gate lock and scale the boundary wall to escape. The deceased was identified as Sachin Lodhi, a resident of Ashok Nagar. According to Raoji Bazar police, the incident occurred between 12.30 pm and 1 pm.

Sachin had reportedly entered the washroom, saying he wanted to take a bath. When he failed to emerge for nearly an hour, a security guard became suspicious and broke open the door. Sachin was found hanging inside.

इंदौर के रावजी बाजार थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पहचान नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में 23 वर्षीय मरीज का शव बाथरूम में फंदे से लटका मिला। घटना के बाद मचे हड़कंप में करीब 45 मरीज केंद्र से फरार हो गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। #Indore #IndoreNews #RaojiBazar #NashaMuktiKendra #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/eCAl4Iu7td — Santeshwar Verma (@santeshwarverm2) October 31, 2026

He was immediately taken to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was subsequently sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Sachin's brother-in-law, Keshav Lodhi, said the deceased had been admitted to the rehabilitation facility about a month ago. The family had deposited his fees on Saturday morning, only to receive news of his death a few hours later.

Family members accused the management of negligence and questioned how such an incident could occur inside a facility responsible for monitoring patients.

They demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sachin's death. Police said news of the death triggered panic among patients, leading to a mass escape from the facility.

More than 70 patients reportedly broke the main gate lock and climbed over the boundary wall. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Efforts are underway to trace the escaped patients, while police remain in contact with their families. Investigators are also examining the centre's security arrangements, monitoring procedures and possible lapses in supervision.

The post-mortem findings are awaited to help establish the cause of death.