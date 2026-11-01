MGM Hospitals In Indore Launch Digital OPD Services Under ₹300 Crore HIMS Project, MY Hospital Registers 1,537 Patients On Day One | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major leap towards digital healthcare, hospitals affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College officially rolled out the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) for outpatient department (OPD) services on Saturday.

On the very first day of formal implementation, Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital registered 1,537 patients, while MTH Hospital recorded 234 registrations, entering all consultation and treatment details directly into the digital database.

The OPD module is now operational across other major affiliated facilities as well, including the Super Speciality Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, State Cancer Hospital and MRTB Hospital.

Integrated records for seamless care

Under the new digital system, a patient’s registration, clinical consultations, diagnostic test results and treatment history are consolidated onto a centralised platform.

This allows attending physicians across departments to instantly review a patient’s historical medical record during follow-up visits, reducing paperwork and preventing duplicate diagnostic testing.

The OPD system had been undergoing trial runs since August to identify operational glitches, with healthcare staff and data entry operators receiving refresher training on day one of the official launch.

Infrastructure shortage delays IPD module

Despite the successful launch of outpatient digitisation, the transition to a fully digital hospital environment remains half-done.

While high-speed network cabling and internet infrastructure have already been laid throughout the hospital premises, the implementation of the inpatient department (IPD) module remains stalled due to a shortage of hardware.

Wards and nursing stations are still awaiting the delivery of desktop computers and handheld tablets required to log bed allocations, round notes and real-time treatment updates.

Hospital authorities have yet to announce a firm timeline for the procurement and deployment of the IPD hardware.

Part of ? 300 crore state project

The digital transformation at MGM-affiliated hospitals is part of the state government’s ambitious 300 crore HIMS project. The project aims to integrate government healthcare institutions across Madhya Pradesh onto a unified digital network, enabling seamless patient data access, improved inventory management and streamlined public health administration.