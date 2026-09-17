Over 5,000 Rally To Save Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Temple, Oppose Idol Relocation | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Saints administered a pledge to devotees from the stage, warning the administration that if the idol had to be removed, it should be done during the day. “We are ready to take bullets on our chests,” they said, adding that if their demand was ignored, 50,000 devotees would gather next time instead of 5,000.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj staged a major show of strength on Wednesday, demanding that the Khade Hanuman Temple in Ujjain’s Sarafa Bazaar be retained at its existing location during the proposed road widening.

More than 5,000 people gathered along the nearly one-kilometre stretch from the temple to Kanthal Chauraha.

During the programme, saints administered a pledge to devotees to build a grand Khade Hanuman Temple at the site. Saints and devotees recited the Hanuman Chalisa and raised chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The programme remained peaceful, with police and administrative teams present.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Malwa area organising secretary Khagendra Bhargava said information about plans to remove Khade Hanuman had been emerging for the past 15-17 days.

The community wanted the idol to remain at its original location. If the demand was not accepted, the VHP and Bajrang Dal would formulate a protest strategy under the guidance of saints. Next time, 50,000 people will gather, he said.

Mahakal Temple priest Mahesh Pujari said the sentiments of the entire Hindu community had been conveyed to the administration. He demanded that the temple be retained.

If the administration decided to remove the idol, he said, it should be done during the day rather than at night. According to him, “Then the chests of Hindus will be before you, ready to take bullets.”

A memorandum addressed to Baba Mahakal was submitted to SDM LN Garg, demanding that the idol not be relocated during the road-widening work and that a grand temple be constructed at the same location.

Garg said the people’s demand would be conveyed through the appropriate channel to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the relevant authorities.

‘Why was the memorandum submitted to official who lied?’

A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and dedicated to Baba Mahakal was submitted to Garg.

Former BJP corporator Santosh Vyas objected to its submission to Garg, describing him as someone opposed to Hindu sentiments - an official who had demolished the temple, attempted to remove the idol and later backtracked on his statements. Other protesters supported Vyas’s stance.

Saints administered a pledge to devotees from the stage, warning the administration that if the idol had to be removed, it should be done during the day. We are ready to take bullets on our chests, they said, adding that if their demand was ignored, 50,000 devotees would gather next time instead of 5,000.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj staged a major show of strength on Wednesday, demanding that the Khade Hanuman Temple in Ujjain’s Sarafa Bazaar be retained at its existing location during the proposed road widening.

There was barely any space to stand along the nearly one-kilometre stretch from the temple to Kanthal Chauraha. More than 5,000 people gathered in support of retaining Khade Hanuman at its present location.

During the programme, saints administered a pledge to devotees and members of the community to build a grand Khade Hanuman Temple at the site.

Saints and devotees recited the Hanuman Chalisa and raised chants of Jai Shri Ram. The programme remained peaceful, while police and administrative teams were present at the location.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Malwa area organising secretary Khagendra Bhargava said information about plans to remove Khade Hanuman had been emerging for the past 15–17 days.

The community, he said, wanted the idol to remain at its original location rather than being shifted elsewhere.

He said thousands had gathered on Wednesday in the name of faith. If the demand was not accepted, the VHP and Bajrang Dal would formulate a protest strategy under the guidance of the saints.

Next time, 50,000 people will gather, he said. Mahakal Temple priest Mahesh Pujari said the sentiments of the entire Hindu community had been conveyed to the administration.

He demanded that the temple be retained and treated with due respect. If the administration decided to remove the idol, he said, the action should be carried out during the day rather than at night. According to him, Then the chests of Hindus will be before you, ready to take bullets.

On behalf of the wider Hindu community, a memorandum addressed to Baba Mahakal was submitted to SDM LN Garg, demanding that the idol not be relocated.

The memorandum demanded that the Khade Hanuman Temple not be relocated during the road-widening work and that the idol continue to remain at its present site. Citing devotees religious sentiments, the community also demanded the construction of a grand temple at the same location.

The memorandum stated that structures surrounding the idol had already been removed for the widening project, but attempts to remove the idol had not succeeded. After receiving the memorandum, SDM Garg said the administration had received the representation in the name of Baba Mahakal.

He said the people’s demand would be conveyed through the appropriate channel to the Chief Minister and the relevant authorities. People would be informed of any decision taken in the matter.

‘Why was the memorandum submitted to the official who lied?’

A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and dedicated to Baba Mahakal was submitted to SDM Garg.

In this memorandum, the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ has requested—in accordance with the directive of ‘Baba Khade Hanuman’—that the temple be reconstructed at the same location.

Former BJP corporator Santosh Vyas objected to the submission of the memorandum to SDM Garg, describing him as someone opposed to Hindu sentiments—an official who had demolished the temple, attempted to remove the idol, and later backtracked on his statements.

Other protesters present at the scene also supported Vyas’s stance.