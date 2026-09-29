Over 50 Lakh Clay Lamps Ready In MP’s Bagh As Diwali Demand Surges | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Families from the Kumbhar community in Bagh are currently making clay lamps and Karva Chauth urns on a large scale.

In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, lamps and urns are being made at more than 40 locations in the city. However, a large number of lamps are being made for Diwali.

Previously, members of the Kumbhar community used to make clay lamps and urns using traditional methods, with a wooden wheel.

However, after registering under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, more than 20 young people from the city have received a loan of Rs 1 lakh and an electronic wheel, alleviating their difficulties.

Amarlal Prajapati is making clay urns at Gawlipura Chowk in the city. Nearby, his son is making lamps for Diwali.

However, the rising price of clay, increased cost of making lamps and increasing transportation costs have financially impacted the families involved in this industry.

Although there has been a change in the way festivals are celebrated in the modern era, clay lamps are still lit in every house. Hence, their work is continuing.

Lamps made in Bagh are reaching Mandsaur and Neemuch. Similarly, the demand for Karve is also good from outside districts.

Currently, more than 50 lakh clay lamps have been prepared in Bagh for the upcoming festival season.

The work has also gained momentum due to clear weather. Clear weather is necessary for making lamps because, after manufacturing, they are dried and then baked in a furnace.

Families associated with this business are happy after receiving benefits through the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.