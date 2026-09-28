Dog Bite Menace In Indore 30,696 Cases In 8 Months, Nearly 130 Daily In August | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as Indore marks World Rabies Day on Sunday, mounting dog-bite cases are raising questions over efforts to control the stray dog population.

As many as 30,696 people approached Hukamchand Polyclinic (Laal Hospital) after dog bites in the first eight months of 2026, despite the Municipal Corporation sterilising around 17,000 to 18,000 stray dogs over the past two years.

In August alone, the hospital recorded 4,024 dog-bite cases — nearly 130 a day. The victims included 2,603 men, 787 women and 634 children.

Dog bites accounted for nearly 86% of the 4,676 animal-bite cases recorded at the hospital in August. These also included 311 cat bites, 233 rat bites, 96 monkey bites and 12 cases involving other animals. Overall, 735 children suffered animal bites during the month.

In 2025, the hospital recorded 48,972 dog-bite cases. The 30,696 cases recorded between January and August this year amount to over 62% of last year’s total.

Municipal Corporation Health Officer Uttam Yadav said around 17,000 to 18,000 stray dogs had been sterilised over the past two years. However, bite cases continue to remain high.

In July, more than 40 people were reportedly bitten by dogs in one area, with 16 requiring hospitalisation.

Experts said prompt treatment is crucial to prevent rabies. A bite or scratch should be washed thoroughly with soap and running water, followed by immediate medical consultation for anti-rabies treatment as advised by doctors.

DOG BITES

August 2026 dog-bite cases: 4,024

Daily average: Nearly 130 cases

Children among dog-bite victims: 634

All animal-bite cases: 4,676

Dog-bite share: Nearly 86%

2025 dog-bite cases: 48,972

2026 Jan-Aug dog-bite cases: 30,696

Stray dogs sterilised in two years: 17,000-18,000

Animal / Category | August 2026 cases

Dog bites | 4,024

Cat bites | 311

Rat bites | 233

Monkey bites | 96

Other animals | 12

Total animal-bite cases | 4,676

Children among all animal-bite cases | 735

WHAT TO DO AFTER A DOG BITE OR SCRATCH

Wash the wound immediately with soap and running water. Do not delay medical care. Go to a hospital promptly for assessment and anti-rabies treatment, as advised by doctors.