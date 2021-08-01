Over 43,000 people to get 1st and 2nd dose vaccines today

Indore: The district health department has planned to vaccinate more than 43,000 people with the first and second doses of vaccine on August 2 as they have got a stock of vaccines from the state.

According to immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta, they will run vaccination drives at 120 centres across the city and people can take the first and second doses of Covishield and only the second dose of Covaxin.

“Along with the first dose of Covishield, they will also provide the second dose of Covaxin with the leftovers of about 5,000 doses in stock. We were facing a shortage of vaccines, but, now, we’ve received over 40,000 doses from the state and will use them for running the drive on Monday. We’ve demanded more vaccine doses from the state and we’re expecting to get them by next week,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that the state had again started an online slot booking system for vaccinations and people could book their slots through the CoWIN portal. “Vaccination will be done only on online slot booking basis. Walk-in facilities will be available after 4 pm at the centres with leftover doses,” the immunisation officer said.