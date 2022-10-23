Over 40,000 new vehicles sold in past three months

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): As the automobile sector smiling in this festival season with a surge in sales compared to the past two years. Regional Transport Office records show that over 40,000 new vehicles have been sold in the past three months. These vehicles include two-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with many commercial vehicles which were sold after August 1.

According to RTO officials, four new series of registration numbers have been sold in the past three months and each series has about 10,000 new numbers.

“System of registration of vehicles has been shifted from the state’s portal to the Centre’s VAAHAN portal from August 1. The first series which was provided to the vehicles was MP 09 ZB and ended in the first 15 days of shifting the system to the VAAHAN portal,” RTO officials said. They added that, after MP 09 ZB, registration numbers of MP 09 ZC, MP 09 ZD and MP 09 ZE were also allotted to the new vehicles.

“About 1,000 numbers are remaining in the ZE series, but, if vehicles of other categories are counted, the total number of vehicles has crossed the 40,000 mark,” the officials added.

Highest number of vehicles registered in Indore

Over 23 lakh vehicles have been registered in Indore, which is the highest in any district across the state.

RTO officials said these vehicles include over 18 lakh two-wheelers and over 5 lakh four-wheelers

Business of over Rs 200 crore this Diwali

Automobile dealers recorded business of over Rs 150 crore on Dhanteras and the association members believe that the business is divided into three days.

‘The business is divided into three days due to the two ‘tithis’ of Dhanteras because of which more vehicles will be sold in the next two days. Compared to the previous years, we see a surge of about 21 per cent in car sales, while we’ve achieved the pre-Covid mark in terms of two-wheeler sales,’ joint secretary of the Indore Automobile Dealers’ Association Vishal Pamnani said.