Over 3,000 Join Dhar's Anti-Drug Marathon "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale awareness marathon under the "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" campaign was held on Sunday, starting from the Police Lines, with over 3,000 participants, including citizens, students and athletes aged 13 to 60, pledging to build a drug-free society.

The event was flagged off by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, with Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma joining the 8-km run.

Participants received campaign T-shirts, along with medical aid and refreshments. A two-minute silence was observed to honour Kargil War martyrs, marking Kargil Vijay Diwas, alongside a Zumba session and patriotic music by the police band. Cartoon characters Motu and Patlu engaged children with the anti-drug message.

Winners across 4-km and 8-km men's and women's categories were awarded medals, certificates and cash prizes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Sachin Sharma urged youth to embrace sports and stay drug-free. Social organisations contributing to the event were also felicitated. Dhar MLA Neena Verma, District Panchayat President Sardar Singh Meda and senior officials attended the event.