Over 30 Injured As Bus Hits House Wall Near Kasrawad |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): More than 30 passengers were injured after a private bus went out of control and crashed into the wall of a house near Ojhara village in Kasrawad on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, a Patidar Travels bus travelling from Khargone to Indore lost control around 1 pm and veered off the road before hitting the residential structure. The impact triggered panic among passengers, including women and children. Most of the injured sustained wounds to their heads, hands and legs.

Villagers rushed to the spot and began evacuating the injured. Station in-charge Rajendra Barman reached with a police team and arranged ambulances to shift the injured to the Community Health Centre in Kasrawad.

Doctors Chandresh Dixit and Adarsh Patidar provided first aid, while those seriously injured were referred to the district hospital.

SDM Satyendra Bairwa also reached the site and later visited the hospital to review treatment arrangements. SDOP Narendra Muvel, Tehsildar Mukesh Machar and other officials remained present until all passengers were attended to.

Officials said a major tragedy was averted as the bus did not overturn. The cause of the accident is under investigation.