Over 2.5K Farmers Protest At Petlawad Mandi Over Wheat Procurement In Indore | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 3,000 farmers staged a protest at Petlawad mandi on Wednesday after they were unable to sell their wheat due to pending satellite verification and slot booking issues.

A large number of farmers gathered under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and demanded immediate resolution of the problem.

The protest began after registered farmers failed to secure procurement slots, preventing them from selling their produce. Farmers raised slogans against the government and the administration, seeking concrete action.

Tehsildar Anil Baghel and TI Nirbhay Singh Bhuria reached the mandi premises with police personnel after being informed about the protest. They attempted to persuade the farmers to call off the agitation, but the farmers insisted that senior officials be present for discussions.

BKU president Mahendra Hamad said farmers were already facing financial hardship. Due to delays in procurement, many could not repay their Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans and had become defaulters. He added that technical issues in the portal had worsened the situation.

Baghel said slot booking problems had arisen due to difficulties in satellite mapping verification. He assured that the verification process was underway and that eligible farmers would not be deprived of wheat procurement.