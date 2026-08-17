Over 25,000 Devotees Bid Farewell To Kanbai Mata In MP's Barwani | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): More than 25,000 devotees gathered in Khetia on Monday to participate in the farewell and immersion procession of Kanbai Mata, marking the conclusion of the three-day festival celebrated across the town and surrounding rural areas.

Kanbai Mata was installed at more than 300 locations in Khetia this year. The festival began with traditional prayers, bhajans, kirtans and devotional programmes. Families offered homemade bhog to the deity.

A bhajan evening featuring Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal will be held at the Mandi premises on Aug 22.

Low rainfall shifts Kanbai immersion to Gangaur Ghat

Pansemal: The three-day Kanbai Mata festival celebrated by the Maharashtrian community in Pansemal and surrounding rural areas concluded on Monday with devotees bidding farewell to the deity with traditional rituals and enthusiasm.

Due to low rainfall and insufficient water in the Gomai River, Kanbai Mata was immersed at the Gangaur immersion site instead.

Around 31 families across different wards of the town had installed Kanbai Mata idols as part of the festival.

During the immersion procession, devotees carried the idols through major routes, including Main Road, Gayatri Temple, Atal Chowk and Uttar Gali, accompanied by drums and devotional songs. After prayers and aarti at Gangaur Ghat, the idols were immersed.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal welcomed the procession with flower showers. MLA Shyam Barde, municipal council president Shailesh Bhandarkar, councillors and other public representatives participated in the celebrations.

Municipal sanitation branch chief Satilal Marathe said this was the first time in his 54 years that Kanbai Mata was immersed at the Gangaur Ghat.

Pansemal recorded only 213.4 mm rainfall this year, among the lowest in Barwani district.