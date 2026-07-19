Over 2,000 Join Khargone Police’s Anti-Drug Marathon In Maheshwar | FP photo

Maheshwar/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone Police organised a drug de-addiction awareness marathon in Maheshwar under the campaign "Drug Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" to spread awareness among citizens and youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev and SP Ravindra Verma flagged off the marathon from the Maheshwar police station premises. Participants reached the Maheshwar Ghat carrying banners and placards promoting a drug-free society.

More than 2,000 police personnel, students and citizens participated in the event and raised slogans encouraging people to stay away from drugs. At the conclusion of the marathon, participants took a pledge to support a drug-free society.

Addressing the gathering, Mev and Verma said public participation is essential to create a drug-free society. They appealed to youth to focus on education, sports and constructive activities.

The campaign is being conducted across the state from July 15 to July 31 following directions from Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

During the programme, awareness materials, including T-shirts, caps and pamphlets, were distributed, while selfie points were set up to encourage public participation. Senior police officials, administrative officers, journalists and students attended the event.