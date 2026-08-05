Over 200 PMAY Families Protest Eviction Notices In MP's Ratlam, Demand Relief

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Setback Delays Relocation Of 227 Families In Indore | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 residents of the Dosigaon Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing complex staged a sit-in protest outside the Collector's Office on Wednesday after the Municipal Corporation launched an eviction drive against families that had not deposited their outstanding dues.

Following a stone-pelting incident involving municipal staff two days earlier, police, including women personnel, accompanied the municipal team during the eviction drive.

Residents locked their homes and tried to meet newly appointed Collector Ajay Katesaria, but police stopped them outside the Collectorate. They then raised slogans against the Municipal Corporation administration and demanded that it halt the proceedings.

The CSP, DSP and Station House Officers monitored the situation. Congress leader Paras Saklecha reached the spot and spoke with the residents.

He opposed the action against poor families during the rainy season and demanded that the authorities postpone the drive. A heated exchange also took place between Saklecha and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

The authorities developed the Dosigaon PMAY (Urban) project to provide permanent housing to eligible EWS and LIG families.

The Municipal Corporation said it had issued notices to beneficiaries with pending dues and given them opportunities to make payments before initiating action in accordance with the rules.

The Corporation said beneficiaries must pay the prescribed contributions and applicable charges under the allotment conditions.