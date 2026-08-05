Indore Teen's Eye Donation Gives Hope To Two After Tragic Death | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a poignant example of humanity and compassion amid profound grief, the family of 18-year-old Riddhika Rathore, a resident of Rishi Palace in Hawa Bangla, decided to donate her eyes following her untimely death on Aug 4.

Riddhika, daughter of Saurabh Basant Rathore, had reportedly been under mental stress after receiving a supplementary result in an examination. Following the incident, police reached the spot and, as part of the necessary legal procedure, sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case of accidental death (marg) was registered and an investigation initiated.

Amid the immense pain of losing his daughter, her father, Saurabh Rathore, displayed remarkable courage and sensitivity by agreeing to donate her eyes. The noble gesture is expected to help restore the gift of sight to two visually impaired people, giving them new hope and a brighter future.

The eye donation procedure was successfully completed through the joint efforts of Muskaan Group and MK International Eye Bank. Technical assistance was provided by Jeetu Bagani, Gopal Seronke and Devendra Singh, while coordination support was extended by Rambahadur Verma.

Family members, relatives, members of the community and well-wishers, including Rupesh Rathore, Ritesh Rathore, Umesh Rathore, Kapil Rathore, Rakesh Rathore, Lokendra Singh Rathore and Prateek Rathore, visited the bereaved family and expressed their condolences.

Though Riddhika is no longer among her loved ones, her donated eyes will continue to brighten two lives. Her family's decision has offered a powerful message about the lasting legacy of eye donation and humanity.