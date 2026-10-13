Over 100 Types Of Arthritis Affect Joints, Experts Stress Early Diagnosis, Exercise And Healthy Living In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rheumatology Division of the department of medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College organised an awareness programme at MY Hospital on Monday to mark World Arthritis Day, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, treatment and lifestyle management.

Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav attended the programme as chief guests. Patients, family members, medical staff and students participated in the event to learn about arthritis and its prevention.

Dr Ghanghoria emphasised public awareness, weight management, a balanced diet and a positive attitude in managing arthritis. Dr Yadav highlighted the medicines and treatment facilities available at the hospital.

Dr Sanjay Dubey cited the 2025 COPCORD India study, which estimated that around 16.14% of India's population experiences musculoskeletal symptoms.

He explained that arthritis encompasses more than 100 types of conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, ankylosing spondylitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and psoriatic arthritis.

Dr Rahul Nagar discussed skin problems associated with arthritis, while Dr Manish Goyal explained suitable exercises and activities patients should avoid. Dr Vaibhav Yadav spoke about treatment options for rheumatic disorders.

Patients also shared their experiences during the programme. Experts emphasised that timely medical consultation and appropriate treatment can help manage different forms of arthritis. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks.