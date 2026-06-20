Organic Farming Workshop Encourages Sustainable Agriculture In Pansemal | FP photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers were encouraged to adopt organic and natural farming practices during an awareness workshop held at Daondwada village in Barwani district's Pansemal block.

Agricultural experts and public representatives highlighted the benefits of sustainable farming methods for improving soil health, crop productivity and long-term farm income.

Collector Jayati Singh briefed farmers on High Density Planting System (HDPS) cotton cultivation and the use of long-staple cotton seeds being distributed in the district.

She also explained scientific methods of seed treatment, fertiliser application and crop management aimed at enhancing productivity. The Collector informed participants about government incentives available for adopting natural farming practices.

Organic farming expert Manjula Patil from Shahada in Maharashtra shared findings from six years of research and discussed soil nutrition, crop rotation, beneficial micro-organisms and the use of organic fertilisers and pesticides.

Addressing the gathering, MP Gajendra Singh Patel and MLA Shyam Barde urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

They said excessive use of chemicals had contributed to declining soil fertility and raised health concerns.

They also highlighted government initiatives supporting farmers, including seed distribution programmes, solar energy subsidies and reduced mandi tax.

An exhibition of organic seeds, bio-fertilisers and organic pesticides was organised alongside the workshop. Officials said nearly 14 villages in the region have already adopted organic farming practices.