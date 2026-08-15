Opposition Emerges As Work Begins On ₹417-Crore Elevated Corridor Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are now underway to bring city’s first elevated bridge project to the ground. However, opposition to the proposed bridge has also begun, with posters opposing the project mysteriously put up overnight in the Indoregate area.

Amid preparations for Simhastha 2028, construction work on one of the city’s most significant traffic projects has gained momentum.

Following completion of soil testing for the 3.536-km, four-lane elevated corridor costing Rs 417.37 crore planned from Makodiaam on Agar Road through Indoregate to the Harifatak Flyover, preliminary construction activities have begun.

As part of the work, permanent barricading has started by closing half of the road along an about 100-metre stretch in front of Charak Bhawan.

There are around 200 shops in the area. Land is not even available here at Rs 70,000 per square foot.

Traders said there was no need for the bridge as a two-lane bridge had originally been announced, but the project was now being developed as a four-lane structure, requiring additional land acquisition.

According to them, they had already surrendered 20 feet of land during the previous Simhastha.

They claimed another 20 feet was now being sought in the name of the elevated bridge. With plots measuring only around 50 feet, they questioned how businesses could operate on the remaining 10 feet.

The four-lane elevated corridor is expected to significantly reduce traffic pressure on some of the city’s busiest routes. Long-distance traffic will be able to travel along the elevated section, while the road below can be utilised for local traffic.

The government has initiated work on two elevated bridges - one from Makodiaam and another from Budhwariya towards Harifatak. Both bridges are covered under the same tender, and work on both is expected to commence shortly. The projects are scheduled to be completed before Simhastha 2028.

Electrical poles stolen

Preparations for the upcoming Simhastha are progressing rapidly with work on electricity lines and other infrastructure being carried out at several locations.

Amid these preparations, thieves have now targeted electrical poles meant to be installed for the mega religious gathering. Three electrical poles kept at a site in the Bapu Nagar area were stolen in broad daylight.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Contractor Amit Singh Parihar is carrying out work on an 11-kV feeder for the electricity distribution company.

Three HBM poles and RS-Joist poles had been kept at the Bapu Nagar site for installation. When site in-charge Rajendra Singh Rathore reached the location, he found all three poles missing.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area was subsequently examined.

The footage showed some people using a Hydra machine and a loading vehicle to transport the heavy electrical poles. The vehicle used to remove the poles was also captured on CCTV. Chimanganj Mandi police are investigating the matter.