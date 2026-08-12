Rashtriya Kartavya 2.0: IIM Indore, Indian Army Join Hands To Develop AI Solutions For National Security Challenges

IIM Indore, Indian Army Join Hands To Develop AI Solutions For National Security Challenges | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) and the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Indian Army, organised Rashtriya Kartavya 2.0, a joint programme focused on combining management expertise, military experience and artificial intelligence (AI) to address national security challenges.

The event brought together experts from the Army and academia to discuss ways to use technology, data, logistics and strategic decision-making for strengthening defence capabilities.

The programme was inaugurated by IIM Indore Director Prof. Himanshu Rai, in the presence of Major General Gautam Mahajan, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, MCTE, and other dignitaries.

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Prof. Rai said that the collaboration between the Army and academia should go beyond discussions and focus on solving important national challenges.

He highlighted common areas between the two sectors, including leadership, decision-making, logistics, resource management and technology.

He also emphasised that artificial intelligence must remain guided by human judgement, ethics and accountability. He said collaboration between institutions can help convert knowledge into practical solutions and strengthen national capabilities.

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Army highlights need for innovation and technology

Major General Gautam Mahajan said Rashtriya Kartavya 2.0 aims to connect the Indian Army’s operational experience with academic research to develop solutions for complex security challenges.

Referring to lessons from Operation Sindoor, he said defence forces, educational institutions and technology experts must work together before emergencies arise.

He added that the focus should be on developing practical and effective solutions rather than only complex technologies.

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The programme featured sessions on the evolution of warfare, military management practices and areas where academia can support defence operations.

Discussions covered logistics, resource utilisation, organisational efficiency, decision-making and technology adoption.

A technology-focused session showcased AI applications in defence, including supply chain mapping, AI-based traffic management and health monitoring systems for armoured vehicles.

An Indian Army weapon display was also organised at the IIM Indore campus.

The initiative aims to transform ideas into research, experiments and deployable solutions, strengthening cooperation between the defence and academic sectors.