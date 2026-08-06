IIM Indore Launches Business Accelerator Programme for SC/ST Entrepreneurs | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push towards inclusive entrepreneurship and enterprise development, Indian Institute of Management Indore Incubation Foundation has launched the Business Accelerator Programme, a flagship initiative of the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH), Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

Designed to empower SC/ST entrepreneurs with the skills, mentorship and market access needed to build competitive and scalable enterprises, the programme brings together classroom learning, expert guidance, industry networking and public procurement opportunities in a comprehensive entrepreneurship support ecosystem.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, IIM Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai said that entrepreneurship can play a pivotal role in creating opportunities, driving innovation and enabling inclusive economic growth.

"At IIM Indore, we have always believed that entrepreneurship is a powerful force for creating opportunities, driving innovation and enabling inclusive economic growth.

Through the Business Accelerator Programme, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent from the SC/ST community."

He added that the programme's combination of world-class learning, expert mentorship, industry exposure and market linkages is intended to help entrepreneurs build resilient, scalable and sustainable enterprises.

Rai encouraged aspiring and existing SC/ST entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity, enhance their capabilities and contribute to India's growth story by building enterprises that create impact, generate employment and support a more inclusive and self-reliant future.

Six-day residential immersion, six months of mentoring

The programme will offer selected participants a six-day on-campus residential immersion at IIM Indore, complemented by 36 hours of virtual learning sessions and six months of mentoring and handholding support.

A key component of the programme will be orientation on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and public procurement opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to better understand and access government markets.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a joint certification from IIM Indore, the Ministry of MSME and the National SC-ST Hub.

The initiative is aimed not merely at imparting entrepreneurial knowledge but at helping participants translate that learning into tangible business outcomes through expert mentoring, business development support, industry connections and market linkages.

Open to entrepreneurs and next-generation business leaders

The programme is open to existing SC/ST entrepreneurs who have been operating their businesses for at least six months.

It will also welcome wards of SC/ST entrepreneurs who are seeking mentorship, training and guidance to develop, test and scale innovative business ideas.

Special preference will be accorded to SC/ST Women Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), further strengthening the programme's focus on inclusive and broad-based entrepreneurship.

Course fee at Rs 11,000 + GST

The total programme fee is Rs 1,11,000 + GST. However, eligible participants can avail of Rs 1,00,000 + GST assistance under the National SC-ST Hub Scheme, bringing the participant contribution down to just Rs 11,000 + GST.

The substantial financial support is expected to make high-quality entrepreneurial education, mentoring and market-access opportunities significantly more accessible to eligible SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Applications open until Aug 31

Applications for the Business Accelerator Programme are open until Aug 31, with the programme tentatively scheduled to commence from Oct 19–24.