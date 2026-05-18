Open Raw Mango Auctions On Sweet Note At Agricultural Produce Market Committee In Aalirajpur

Mango Auctions Open On A Sweet Note In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The open auction of raw mangoes commenced at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (Mandi) in Aalirajpur on Monday, drawing a large number of farmers and traders from across the region. The auction formally began at 9:30 am.

District Panchayat president Hazri Bai Kharat and collector Neetu Mathur inaugurated the auction by offering prayers at the Mandi temple. The guests also welcomed farmers by applying tilak and garlanding them before the bidding process began.

According to market officials, the first lot of mangoes fetched the highest bid of Rs 12,100, setting an encouraging tone for the season. Around 250 farmers reached the mandi on the opening day with different varieties of mangoes, including Hapus, Desi and Laganda. Farmers transported their produce in tractors and other vehicles.

Traders from Aalirajpur and neighbouring districts participated in the auction process. Farmers expressed satisfaction over the open bidding system, stating that it ensures transparency and helps them receive fair prices according to the quality of their produce.

Neetu said mango is one of the major horticultural crops of the district and directed officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to ensure that farmers receive appropriate prices for their produce.

SDM Nidhi Mishra, horticulture officer Kailash Chouhan, Dadu More of the Aatma Project, farmers and media representatives were present during the inauguration programme.