Open One Lane Of Kila Maidan-Jinsi Road By Augest 15: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has directed officials to open one lane of the under-construction Master Plan road between Kila Maidan Intersection and Jinsi Square by Aug 15 to ease traffic on one of the city's busiest corridors.

The direction was issued during an inspection of the project from Kila Maidan Intersection through Jinsi Chouraha to Neminath Chouraha.

Bhargav reviewed the progress and instructed officials to maintain construction quality while ensuring the project stays on schedule.

The inspection was attended by Public Works and Garden in-charge Rajendra Rathore, Mayor-in-Council members Ashwini Shukla and Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, Executive Engineer PS Kushwah, Assistant Engineer Naresh Jaiswal, representatives of the consultant agency and officials of the departments concerned.

Highlighting the road's importance, Bhargav said the corridor is a key traffic route and its completion will improve connectivity, reduce congestion and make commuting safer.

He stressed that quality should not be compromised while meeting project deadlines.

The Mayor also interacted with local residents, who expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction. He directed officials to minimise inconvenience to the public and ensure effective traffic management during the work.

Bhargav reviewed the progress of the stormwater drainage network, water supply pipeline and sewer line being laid alongside the road.

He called for better coordination among departments to complete the integrated infrastructure works within the stipulated timeframe.

He laid special emphasis on the stretch between Laxmibai Statue Intersection and Jinsi Chouraha, directing officials to complete the remaining work by Aug 15 so that traffic can be allowed on one lane, providing immediate relief to commuters.

Later, the Mayor inspected the stretch from Jinsi Square to Neminath Square and instructed the executing agency to deploy additional resources and speed up construction to meet the deadlines.

Rathore said the Indore Municipal Corporation is constructing several Master Plan roads across the city to strengthen urban infrastructure, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on key routes.