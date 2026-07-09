Open Defecation Free Claims Under Scanner As Meghnagar Lacks Public Toilets | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being declared an Open Defecation Free (ODF) town, Meghnagar continues to lack public toilets and urinals, forcing residents, commuters and visitors to relieve themselves in the open. The situation has raised questions about sanitation facilities in the town, particularly at busy public locations.

Meghnagar, with a population of around 20,000, serves as Jhabua district's largest railway station, a major industrial hub and the headquarters for 61 gram panchayats.

Thousands of people visit the town daily for business, education, healthcare, government work and railway travel. However, major locations, including Dussehra Maidan, Bhandari Chowk, Azad Chowk, Railway Station, Jhabua Naka, Sai Chowk, and the petrol pump area, lack functional public toilets. The town has only one public toilet, located at the bus stand.

Residents say the absence of sanitation facilities inconveniences women, children and elderly people. They claim authorities demolished the public toilets that existed during the gram panchayat period, while the proposed Sulabh complexes are yet to be constructed.

Citizens have already submitted a memorandum during the district public hearing, seeking immediate action.

Meghnagar Municipal Council Sub-Engineer Suresh Ganawa said the council has proposed Sulabh complexes at Sai Chowk and Jhabua Naka, but objections to the layout have delayed construction. He said the council would discuss the issue and take the necessary action.