Open Chamber Trap: Indore Municipal Corporation Team Rescues Man Near World Cup Square | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mishap was averted on Saturday morning near World Cup Square after a man’s leg became trapped inside an open and unsafe chamber, triggering panic among commuters and bystanders in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the man accidentally stepped into the chamber and his leg became severely stuck between its iron bars. People present at the spot immediately rushed to help and made several attempts to pull him out, but failed to free him.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Municipal employees brought cutting equipment and began cutting the iron bars of the chamber.

Following prolonged efforts, the team successfully cut the rods and rescued the man safely. Witnesses said that after being pulled out, the man folded his hands and thanked the municipal staff for saving him.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the presence of open and damaged chambers across the city. Local residents alleged that several chambers in different areas either remain uncovered or have broken lids, posing a constant threat to pedestrians and motorists.

Residents demanded that the IMC conduct an immediate inspection of such hazardous chambers across the city and ensure timely repairs and safety measures to prevent similar incidents in future.