2 Held For Selling Fake Mosquito Repellent And Anti-Cockroach Spray In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team from the city crime branch and Hira Nagar police station staff arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly selling fake mosquito repellent products under the name of a well-known company. Police seized counterfeit Hit sprays and Good Night refill packs worth around Rs 30,000 during the action.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the action was carried out after a complaint was filed by Subhash Sharma, assistant manager at Anvesh IPR Services, who informed the police that fake products of the Godrej company were being sold in the market by Mahesh Chauhan and Harish Chavda.

Acting on the information, the police, accompanied by pesticide inspector CL Malviya, raided a location in Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Sukhlia. During the search, police recovered 70 bottles of black Hit anti-mosquito spray, 26 bottles of red Hit anti-cockroach spray, and 1,450 refill packs of Godrej Good Night mosquito repellent from four sacks carried by the suspects.

Police said the products appeared to be fake and substandard during preliminary inspection. During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted that they brought the fake products from Gujarat and sold them in different parts of Indore to earn illegal profits.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Chauhan and Chavda, both residents of Balasar village in Kutch district of Gujarat. A case has been registered against them under sections of the Copyright Act, and further investigation is underway.