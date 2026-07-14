Online Frauds Continue In Indore As Two Victims Lose More Than ₹1.5 Lakh | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate cyber fraud cases were reported under the Rajendra Nagar and Bhanwarkuan police station limits, with a civil engineer and a college student losing more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

In the first case, Anand Banwadikkar, a civil engineer from Dhanwantari Nagar, alleged that unauthorised online transactions worth Rs 1.12 lakh were made using his ICICI Bank credit cards.

The fraud came to light on July 8 after he received transaction alerts on his mobile phone.

The scammers carried out two transactions of Rs 51,000 from one card and another of Rs 10,000 from the second card. Banwadikkar immediately contacted the bank and blocked both cards.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the money was routed through Amazon Seller Services and Cashfree Innovative Retail.

In the second case, reported in the Bhanwarkuan area, college student Mona Nagar fell victim to an online shopping scam. On July 8, she ordered a dress worth Rs 999 through an Instagram page.

Soon afterwards, she received a call asking her to pay Rs 500 online for "step-by-step verification". During the process, the fraudster allegedly siphoned Rs 40,000 from her bank account.

Police have registered cases in both incidents and launched an investigation.