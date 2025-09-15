‘One Nation, One Election’ Can Speed Up Economic Growth, Says BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal here on Monday said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ can expedite the economic growth of the country and youth must see this as a major social reform. ‘From 1995 to 2025, not a single year has passed without elections. Over

Rs 7 lakh crore has been spent solely on election processes. Repeated elections obstruct policy-making, while simultaneous elections will save both time and resources.

Besides, frequent elections drain the country both economically and administratively,’ he said while addressing a state-level student conference on the theme ‘One Nation, One Election’ was held on Monday at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium under the banner of ‘Students for One Nation One Election Forum’.

The event aimed to foster discussion among youth and students about the proposed electoral reform and witnessed participation from a large number of students. Senior leaders of BJP addressed the gathering, including Bansal, party state president Hemant Khandelwal, cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP state in-charge Mahendra Singh and state general secretary Hitanand Sharma.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, co-convenor of the state committee, said that so far in Madhya Pradesh, 210 programmes related to the campaign have been organised.

These include 64 seminars, 69 symposiums, 12 press conferences, eight trader conferences, deliberations in 23 out of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and programmes conducted with the involvement of 53 MLAs.

Vijayvargiya stressed that simultaneous elections are vital for the nation’s development. ‘Sardar Patel spoke about one nation, one Constitution. After independence, elections were held together, but the practice broke after governments were dissolved. Today, India urgently needs One Nation, One Election for accelerated growth,’ he said.

Khandelwal pointed out that the tradition of simultaneous elections was broken after the Emergency. ‘The opposition fears that Lok Sabha waves may influence assembly elections.

But the Indian voter is wise. Many countries are already adopting similar models to save time and money, which ultimately benefits society,’ he said. The conference concluded with the message that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is not just a political issue but a crucial reform needed to ensure stability, curb excessive politics and accelerate development—especially for the benefit of India’s youth.