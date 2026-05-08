One Dead, 29 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Malya Kherkheda In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A private passenger bus travelling from Shamgarh to Mandsaur overturned near Malya Kherkheda on Thursday evening after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

One passenger died in the accident, while 29 others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accident triggered panic at the spot as passengers trapped inside the overturned bus cried for help. Local villagers rushed to the scene and rescued trapped passengers before police teams arrived and managed traffic and rescue operations.

Administrative officials, including Rural SDM Shubham Patidar, CSP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar and Tehsildar Sonika Singh, reached the site and supervised relief work. Villagers and police personnel shifted injured passengers, including women and children, to the district hospital.

Collector Aditi Garg and SP Vinod Kumar Meena later visited the hospital along with Joint Collector Shivalal Shakya and directed doctors to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

District Medical Officer Dr GS Chauhan said one person died while 29 injured passengers are receiving treatment for fractures and other injuries. Authorities said they will investigate the exact cause of the accident after completing immediate rescue and treatment work.