One-Day-Old Girl With Serious Heart Condition Airlifted From MP’s Ujjain To Ahmedabad | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day-old girl suffering from a serious heart condition was airlifted to Ahmedabad for advanced treatment with the assistance of the PM Shri Air Ambulance. The baby was first taken by ambulance from Ujjain to Indore and then flown to Ahmedabad.

The newborn's family has an Ayushman card, under which eligible treatment and related healthcare facilities are being provided free of cost.

CMHO Dr Ashok Kumar Patel said the baby, child of Dheeraj, a resident of Jamuni village in Dewas district, was admitted to Balaji Hospital in Ujjain with a serious heart condition.

Considering the baby's critical condition, the hospital management contacted the CMHO for treatment at a higher medical centre. The CMHO and PM Shri Air Ambulance nodal officer Dr Aditya Mathur coordinated arrangements and ensured the availability of an air ambulance.

The newborn was taken by ambulance from Ujjain to Indore and then flown by PM Shri Air Ambulance to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, reaching there safely in about two hours.