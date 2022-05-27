On Nehru’s death anniversary, Congress pays tribute to former PM

Congress workers from Dhar paying floral tribute to the former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Dhar on Friday | FPNS

DHAR: Congress on Friday paid tributes to visionary leader Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary here at 228 Silver Hill district congress office located in Dhar. Members talked about the ideas, politics and vision of India’s first Prime Minister that are relevant even 58 years after his death.

Women District Congress President Vijeta Trivedi, district Congress spokesperson Ashok Solanki, booth management Congress president Sunil Chauhan, councillor Rahul Verma, councillor Siddharth Bhuria, councillor Mohan Damor, NSUI State Secretary Ratnesh Jangde, Sunil Tiwari, Jaswant Singh and various other leaders also paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary.

Congress workers from Khetia village paying tribute to the former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru | FPNS

KHETIA: Members of the block congress committee on Friday paid floral tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary Friday. Former block president Rajesh Nahar while addressing members said that Jawaharlal Nehru (fondly remembered as ‘Chacha Nehru’) is revered for his active role in India’s freedom struggle.

Jawaharlal Nehru had also an immense contribution to the development of the country. During this, various party workers including block congress committee president Santosh Patel, Dilip Patil, Devman Nikum, Janga Patel, Dokya Bhosle, Arvind Solanki, Sanjay Chauhan, Karan Vaskale and others were present.