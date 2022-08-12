On camera: Tribal woman in MP thrashed, forced to strip before village

Petlawad/ Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the entire country celebrating the Rakshabandhan, the Petlawad sub-division in Jhabua district witnessed a shameful incident where one tribal woman was assaulted and forced to strip before the entire village.

The Incident was reported in Ruparel village on Thursday afternoon and the accused is none other than the victim's second husband. Video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General took cognizance of the case. In view of the seriousness of the case, Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari and ASP visited the village. SP Tiwari said that the accused won’t be spared.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Petlawad police swung into action and immediately rushed to the spot and arrested three accused including main culprit Mukesh Katara. Police registered a case against five persons under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 294, 506, 364 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, and a search for two others is going on.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim had gone to her first husband's place a couple of days back. Her second husband Mukesh Katra was upset with the act. He along with his aids attacks the woman and her first husband with sticks and belts.

She was beaten black and blue as villagers remain mute spectators. Not satisfied with the assault, Katara later forces her to strip before the entire village. Mea. while someone on the ground made a video of the entire incident in which the woman and her first husband are seen pleading with the onlookers to save them. The plea went in vain as no one from the crowd come out in their support.

Someone from the public called Dial 100 and subsequently Petlawad police also came to know about the incident when the video went viral on social media.

Police swung into action, rescued the woman and her first husband and admitted them to the government hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.