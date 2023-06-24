On Cam: Khargone Girl Dies Of Snake Bite, As Family Relies On Exorcist Than Doctors In CHC | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl died due to lack of timely medical treatment in Khargone district on Friday.

The incident was reported at Jhirniya tehsil of Khargone district, about 70-kilometre from the district headquarters, and the deceased was identified as Asha, daughter of Raju, of Indira Colony in Jhirniya village.

While doing domestic chores, Asha was bitten by a snake on Friday morning. Relatives immediately shifted her to CHC, Jhiranya.

After her death, family members and relatives accused on-duty doctors of delay in referring her to the district hospital.

On the other hand, on-duty doctors accused family members of wasting precious time in exorcist rituals at the hospital and not allowing doctors to treat her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even the video of the exorcist practicing on Asha at the hospital went viral on social media in which the girl could be seen sitting on the bed in the hospital, with an exorcist busy in exorcism. The drama went on for about two hours. Instead of stopping the exorcist, the doctors and the hospital staff remained mute spectators. When the condition worsened, the girl was referred to the district hospital, but she died on the way.

Died On Way To Hospital

According to information, Asha was bitten by a snake at 7.30 am and was immediately taken to the CHC. After spending a couple of hours at the centre, she was referred to the district hospital at 11 am. Meanwhile, she died on the way to the hospital.

After her death, family members alleged medical negligence as the reason behind her death. The victim’s brother Suresh alleged that she died because she was not given timely medical assistance as doctors at CHC provided only first aid.

As her health condition deteriorated, doctors cited unavailability of ambulance despite the fact that an ambulance provided through MLA fund was parked in hospital premises. Later, she was referred to district hospital in Khargone, but she died on the way.

Doctors Blame Family Members

When contacted Khargone's chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chouhan said that doctors referred her to the district hospital, but her family members brought some exorcists. Doctors even asked the family members to take her district hospital immediately, but they objected.

On the non-availability of an ambulance, Dr Chouhan said that doctors called an ambulance and it was on the way. In the meantime, family members arranged another ambulance.

Dr Chouhan urged villagers that since rainy season was underway they should immediately contact doctors if bitten by a snake or other poisonous insects. He urged them not to rely on exorcist. He also said that they had enough stock of anti-venom shots and most of the time patients were saved, but in some cases, patients died due to fear.