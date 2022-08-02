Omkareshwar: Warden, watchman of Ritambhara's ashram booked for deaths

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): More than three months after the death of four girls studying at a residential ashram school run by religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara, Omkareshwar police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on the warden and watchman of the ashram.

Mandhata police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore said that a case has been registered against warden Poonam Singh and watchman Bihari Yadav after the negligence of the ashram management came to light during the investigation in this case.

Notably, police swung into action only after scores of tribals along with family members of deceased girls staged a chakka jam here demanding action in the matter.

Earlier, the incident was reported on April 20 at 7 am. While taking bath at the canal, Vaishali, daughter of Naval Singh, a resident of Badiya village in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district, Pratigya, daughter of Chhamiya, a resident of Dabhad village in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district, Anjana, daughter of Ramesh, a resident of Bamnala village in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district and Divyanshi, daughter of Chetan, a resident of InderpurRathiya village in Barwani district drowned in a canal.

Rathore informed that the victims, who were in the age group of 10 to 11 years, were Class 5 students and lived in the ashram run by Sadhvi Ritambhara, he said.