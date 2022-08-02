e-Paper Get App

Omkareshwar: Warden, watchman of Ritambhara's ashram booked for deaths

Drowning of four tribal girls

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): More than three months after the death of four girls studying at a residential ashram school run by religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara, Omkareshwar police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on the warden and watchman of the ashram.

Mandhata police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore said that a case has been registered against warden Poonam Singh and watchman Bihari Yadav after the negligence of the ashram management came to light during the investigation in this case.

Notably, police swung into action only after scores of tribals along with family members of deceased girls staged a chakka jam here demanding action in the matter.

Earlier, the incident was reported on April 20 at 7 am. While taking bath at the canal, Vaishali, daughter of Naval Singh, a resident of Badiya village in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district, Pratigya, daughter of Chhamiya, a resident of Dabhad village in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district, Anjana, daughter of Ramesh, a resident of Bamnala village in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district and Divyanshi, daughter of Chetan, a resident of InderpurRathiya village in Barwani district drowned in a canal.

Rathore informed that the victims, who were in the age group of 10 to 11 years, were Class 5 students and lived in the ashram run by Sadhvi Ritambhara, he said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: No takers for Mhow-Omkareshwar Shravan special train
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreOmkareshwar: Warden, watchman of Ritambhara's ashram booked for deaths

RECENT STORIES

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Visakhapatnam: 100 workers fall ill after gas leak

Visakhapatnam: 100 workers fall ill after gas leak

I-T dept detects Rs 1,000 cr unaccounted transactions in raids on Gujarat business group

I-T dept detects Rs 1,000 cr unaccounted transactions in raids on Gujarat business group