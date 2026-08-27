Omkareshwar, Ujjain Will Emerge As Major Global Spiritual Centres, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that a grand 'Ekatma Yatra' would be organised ahead of 'Simhastha' 2028 to spread the message of the country’s ancient knowledge traditions, spiritual lineage and philosophy of oneness across the country and the world.

Yadav announced while laying the foundation stone for a grand 'Panchayatana' temple at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar. He said the yatra would culminate during 'Simhastha' 2028 and showcase India's spiritual heritage globally.

"Omkareshwar and Ujjain are evolving into centres of inner consciousness and will develop into unparalleled spiritual hubs not only for Madhya Pradesh, but for India and the world," Yadav said.

The ceremony was attended by ascetics and representatives of ascetic traditions. Yadav performed the 'puja' of 45 sacred stones to mark the beginning of temple construction.

The temple will have Lord Shiva as the principal deity at the centre, with temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Shakti at its four corners. The 'Panchayatana' tradition was promoted by Adi Shankaracharya to foster harmony among different modes of worship.

"The Panchayatana temple will be a significant example of the revival of ancient Indian architecture and sculpture, besides its religious significance. Its core message is that the same Param Brahma is worshipped through different divine forms, reflecting the vision of oneness inherent in Indian culture," Yadav said.

The temple is being constructed in traditional Nagara style and will have 100 carved pillars, eight smaller spires and 121 kalash. Around 80,000 cubic feet of carved pink sandstone will be used. The main mandap will have a 26-foot-wide ornate dome, while the temple will stand on a 16-foot-high 'jagati'.

Yadav said Ekatma Dham on Mandhata Mountain would become a major centre for spiritual peace and consciousness. His wife Seema Yadav also attended the ceremony.