Omkareshwar: Local admin swings into action after boat capsize claims two

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after a boat capsized in the Narmada River in holy Omkareshwar town which claimed the lives of 2 persons, the local administration swung into action against illegal boats in the river (which could endanger the lives of people).

Under the direction of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Chander Singh Solanki, the officials seized over 30 engines of illegal petrol boats. During the action, some sailors were seen protesting against seizure but SHO instructed them to cooperate in the action.

SDOP Rakesh Pandro, tehsildar UdayMandloi, TI Balram Singh Rathore, CMO Monika Pardhi besides police and nagar panchayat employees were also present.

Notably, a woman and her six-year-old son drowned while 11 others were rescued when a boat in which they were circumambulating Omkareshwar Temple capsized in the Narmada river on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Darshana and her six-year-old boy. Eleven others onboard were rescued with the help of divers. The incident took place at 5 pm when water from Omkareshwar Dam was released into the river which overturned the boat.

Omkareshwar SHO Balram Singh told that all devotees hailing from Surat, Gujarat. Police are trying to ascertain if sirens were sounded before releasing water from the dam. Further action would be taken against those found guilty in the incident.

