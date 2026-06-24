Olympic Day Inspires Youth Through Sports | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): International Olympic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the District Stadium in Khargone through a joint initiative of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare and the Khargone Hockey Association.

The event was organised with the aim of promoting sports culture, spreading Olympic values and encouraging young athletes to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The programme began with players, coaches and officials taking the Olympic Day pledge, reaffirming their commitment to sportsmanship, discipline and unity.

This was followed by a friendly hockey match between the Feeder Centre team and the SAI Small Centre team, which showcased competitive spirit and teamwork among budding players.

District Sports Officer Pavi Dubey said that celebrating Olympic Day helps promote not only competitive sports but also the core Olympic values of peace, unity, brotherhood and healthy living.

She emphasised the importance of such events in motivating youth towards sports and fitness.

Senior hockey coach Iqbal Khan briefed the players about the history and significance of the Olympic movement.

He encouraged them to focus on regular practice, balanced nutrition, mental strength and positive thinking to achieve excellence in sports and build successful sporting careers.