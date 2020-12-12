Oldest court of Indore, Mahal Kacherhi, established around 1700

Indore:

Mahal Kacherhi is one of the oldest Kachehri (court) of Indore. It was established around 1700. Cases were heard under the court of Rao Raja Rao Nandlal Mandloi.

The Kacherhi is situated at an incline near the bank of Kahn River​ and ​is present in the building of Bada Rawla.

The ​successors of Mandloi family, Rao Raja Shreekant Mandloi Zamindar’s wife Rani Sa Madhavi Mandloi Zamindar said that there are many cases in the records of Kachehri of that time. She claimed that the Kachehri was there before the Holkars​'​ rule.

She said, “​O​ne case which is ​the ​oldest of all the cases is of the year 1704 which proves that the Kachehri is older than that year. The case is of a man​, a ​native of Dewas​, ​who brought his plea in the Rao Raja’s court. His horse ​had been stolen and the accused was not giving back him his horse”.

According to ​historians, Rao Raja ​gave wise judgements, and was known for his wisdom and bravery. He fought many battles​ and was given the title​ of​ Rao Raja Rao by the Mughal rulers. There were 80 villages under him.