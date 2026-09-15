Old Rivals Clash Again As BJP’s Pradeep Soni, Congress’ Vishnu Patidar Enter Municipal By-poll In MP’s Susner

Old Rivals Clash Again As BJP’s Pradeep Soni, Congress’ Vishnu Patidar Enter Municipal Bypoll In MP’s Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and Congress announced their candidates for the Municipal Council president's by-election on Tuesday, setting up another contest between old rivals Pradeep Soni and Vishnu Patidar.

The BJP nominated Soni, while the Congress fielded Patidar. Both candidates held rallies with supporters and party leaders before filing their nominations.

Soni and Patidar had contested against each other from Ward No 4 in the 2022 municipal elections. Their rivalry has now moved from a ward-level contest to the race for Municipal Council president.

The BJP announced Soni's candidature shortly before the nomination deadline. BJP state office secretary Shyam Mahajan announced his name.

Soni's nomination rally began after prayers at Shri Khedapati Hanuman Math Temple. BJP district president Om Malviya, Chintaman Rathore and former MLA Rana Vikram Singh were among those present.

Congress announced Patidar as its candidate after the BJP declaration. Patidar had already filed his nomination on Tuesday morning. Congress later organised a rally from his residence to the SDM office.

MLA Bhairon Singh Bapu, Congress district president Vijayalakshmi Tanwar, former MLA Vallabh Ambavatia and senior Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Chauhan attended the rally.