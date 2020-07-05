Old order changeth: Paying Gurudakhina in a new world

Indore: Paying tributes to their Guru, worshipping Guru Paduka and expressing their gratitude on social media are some of the prominent ways in which Indore celebrated Guru Purnima keeping away from crowd gathering in temples and eateries.
The celebrations of Guru Purnima were different than any other year, as people were restricted from offline group celebrations to control the outspread of coronavirus. However, Indoreans found their own ways to pay tribute to their Guru through videos, webinars, paduka worships, Havana, etc.
Following is a preview of how Indore celebrated Guru Purnima 2020.
Guru guides on path, worshipped in online meet
Devotees of Shri Padmavati Venkatesh Devasthanam, Aerodrum road, connected on online meet and worshipped Guru Paduka. The group of devotees chanted Sanskrit shlokas and expressed gratitude towards their Guru Sri Ramanujacharya Sri Sri Keshavacharya Ji Maharaj Balak Swami. Swami is the founder of the devasthan.
Nitin Tapadiya, coordinator of the meet, said, “We might be facing a different unexpected circumstance due to coronavirus pandemic, but Guru always guides a way.” He added virtual meet is also an important way that helps us connect with other devotees.
Harikrishan Sabu and Dinesh Agrawal of the organising committee shared that thousands of devotees from all over the country participated in the Charan Puja. “108 Bhagavat names were recited while we waited for our turn to worship,” they said.
The message shared in the meeting was “Guru keeps disciples on the path of their karma and in this current time, i.e. Kalyuga, the Guru acts as a medium to transcend the world.”
Invoking blessings with yagya, paying tribute with plantation
Paying tribute to their Guru, 501 pandits performed Guru Paduka Puja from their respective homes. Seekers of the Art of Living assembled on the mount of Pitra parvat, under the leadership of Rameshchandra Pant and planted saplings following social distancing protocols.
In the evening, Swami Shuddha Chetanya performed Dakshinamurti homa or yagya in ashram at Omkareshwar. Joining the yagya, thousands of devotees joined it via live stream.
Swami said illustration of Dakshinamurthy is Lord Shiva, who shows him as the supreme cosmic teacher. “This aspect of Lord Paramasiva Convected to Paramaguru is his personification as the supreme or the ultimate awareness, understanding and knowledge,” he said.
Homa or yagya is conducted to honour and invoke blessings of the Guru, the Lord of Knowledge and seek enlightenment through the blessings of Lord Dakshinamurthy, the incarnation of Lord Shiva.
