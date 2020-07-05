Old order changeth: Paying Gurudakhina in a new world

Indore: Paying tributes to their Guru, worshipping Guru Paduka and expressing their gratitude on social media are some of the prominent ways in which Indore celebrated Guru Purnima keeping away from crowd gathering in temples and eateries.

The celebrations of Guru Purnima were different than any other year, as people were restricted from offline group celebrations to control the outspread of coronavirus. However, Indoreans found their own ways to pay tribute to their Guru through videos, webinars, paduka worships, Havana, etc.

Following is a preview of how Indore celebrated Guru Purnima 2020.