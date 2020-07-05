On Guru Purnima, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood stars pay tribute to their teachers

Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Randeep Hooda on Sunday paid tribute to teachers, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The 'Panipat' star put out a heart-warming post on Twitter featuring a monochromatic throwback picture of parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt as he remembered them as his gurus (teachers). In the picture, Sanjay is seen standing next to his father while the latter smiles. The frame also captures 'Mother India' star Nargis who is seen embracing her beaming smile.

Along with the picture, the 'Agneepath' star shared an emotional note, and noted, "Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life. #HappyGuruPurnima to all." (with a folded hands emoji)